The T3 Awards 2025 celebrate the best products across a wide range of lifestyle and technology categories. This year, there are more than 80 awards up for grabs, as well as our major headline awards.

To keep things simple, the T3 Awards 2025 are divided into three main sections: Technology, Active and Home. Within each section, you’ll find all of the categories that you know and love from the T3 website and magazine, from TVs to tents, robot lawnmowers to running shoes.

This year’s judging panel for the T3 awards includes industry experts and editors from T3, Shortlist and other Future brands. There’s also a Readers’ Choice award, which will be judged by you in the weeks leading up to the event.

All products reviewed by T3 and scoring five stars since June 2024 are automatically eligible for a T3 Award. However, we are also accepting nominations for additional products. You can submit these by filling in the form on the link below. Please note that products must have been reviewed by 19th May 2025 to be considered.

Nominations close at 11:59pm on Friday 25th April. The shortlist will be revealed on Monday 19th May. The winners of the T3 Awards 2025 will be announced during the week of Monday 30th June and will appear in T3 Magazine issue 375, on sale Friday 4th July, 2025.