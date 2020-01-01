Cycling Weekly is delighted to announce that voting for the 2020 Cycling Weekly Awards, in partnership with Lezyne, is now open until 23:59 on the November 12. 
 
Please see the confirmed shortlist for the awards below. Read their stories and select your winners. Enter your details and complete your vote at the bottom of the page.  Please note you do not have to vote in each category.

vOTE FOR YOUR FAVOURITE BELOW

Read the descriptions below and then select an option to vote for.

2020 Local Hero in association with Lezyne

Phil Wright

Herne Hill velodrome is one of the success stories of British cycling. The only facility still in use from the 1948 Olympics, the London scene was close to losing it a few years back. 

READ MORE

Mhairi Laffoley

Mhairi went to her first bike race when she was one week old. 54 years later and there aren’t many weekends when she hasn’t been at a race of some sort.

READ MORE

Dr Lyn Williamson

A founding member of community cycling group the Farcycles, Lyn was instrumental in providing Faringdon with its own Cycle Park, complete with miniature road network and MUGA (multi-use games area). 

READ MORE

Ian Watson

Two years ago Ian was talking to friends about his ambitions to help and encourage more women into cycling. His idea was to develop riding skills and encourage and improve accessibility to racing.

READ MORE

VOTE HERE

E-racer of the year in association with Zwift

Virtual racing exploded this year as lockdown saw the immediate cancellation of professional and amateur sporting events across the world. Cyclists wasted no time in turning to the various virtual platforms with Zwift being the number one choice for most.

The Contenders

Lionel Sanders (Canyon) 

 Took a surprise win over Mathieu van der Poel in the Ronde on Zwift

April Tacey (Drops)

Won two stages of the women’s virtual Tour de France

Mike Cuming (STPC) 

Top ranked Brit on Zwift Power with 39 wins in 2020

Lou Bates (NOPINZ R3R) 

Top ranked Brit on Zwift Power with 20 wins in 2020

VOTE HERE

Fantastic Fundraiser in association with Sports Tours International

Rob Wainwright

Charity: My Name’5 Doddie Foundation

Approx amount raised: £160,000

READ MORE

Marcia Roberts

Charity: Solent Mind

Approx amount raised: £12,000

READ MORE

Catherine Dixon and Rachel Marsden

Charity: Oxfam and MNDA

Approx amount raised: £40,000

READ MORE

Davy Zyw

Charity: My Name’5 Doddie Foundation

Approx amount raised: £118,000

READ MORE

VOTE HERE

International Rider of the Year

Tadej Pogacar 

Tadej Pogacar's breakthrough Tour de France victory following a race-long battle and three stage wins was a wild ride for bike racing fans and makes it easy to overlook his third at Liège-Bastogne-Liège and second at the UAE Tour.

Wout van Aert

He put together a constant string of fine performances in, well, everything — from stage wins and great mountain riding in the Tour, to his wins in Strade Bianche and Milan San Remo and second at the Tour of Flanders and the road Worlds.

Annemiek van Vleuten

She has finished on the podium more times than she has off it this year, and won six of her first eight races — including Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Strade Bianche and the European Championship road race.

Julian Alaphilippe

He wore yellow at the Tour for three days before pulling off one of the most popular World Championship victories in recent memory - and solo at that. Rounding off with another win at Brabantse Pijl in early October.

VOTE HERE

2020 Rising Star  

Matt Walls

Began the year with a world champs bronze in the omnium and a commendable fourth in the scratch race. He’ll step up to WorldTour in 2021 having signed for Bora-Hansgrohe

Jake Stewart

The 21-year-old signed for Groupama-FDJ and rode his first WordTour races at Ghent-Wevelgem and the Tour of Flanders having gained solid results at a lower level, including second on GC at the Tour du Limousin

Anna Shackley

Signed for Boels-Dolmans and made the World Championship in Italy her first pro race, the 19-year-old putting in an impressive ride in support of Lizzie Deignan.

Thomas Gloag

Just 19, he worked tirelessly in the Baby Giro to help deliver Tom Pidcock to overall victory and finish 14th himself in the process

VOTE HERE

YOUR INFORMATION