THE GOLDEN JOYSTICK AWARDS 2024

The world’s biggest public-voted games awards, the Golden Joystick Awards, returns for its 42nd  year on 21st November, 2024 at the De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms, London

The Golden Joystick Awards are held in special regard because they are voted for by the people who buy and play games. Every year, millions of fans show their support for their favourite games, developers, publishers and personalities of the last 12 months! 

KEY DATES

Nominations open

15th August 

Nominations close

6th September

Shortlist announced and voting opens

4th October

Voting closes

1st November 

UGOTY voting opens

4th November 

UGOTY voting closes

8th November 

Awards ceremony

21st November 

HIGHLIGHTS FROM 2023

GJA INTRODUCTION MOVIE

VIEW THE HISTORY OF VIDEOGAMES 1971-2021