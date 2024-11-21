THE GOLDEN JOYSTICK AWARDS 2024
The world’s biggest public-voted games awards, the Golden Joystick Awards, returns for its 42nd year on 21st November, 2024 at the De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms, London
The Golden Joystick Awards are held in special regard because they are voted for by the people who buy and play games. Every year, millions of fans show their support for their favourite games, developers, publishers and personalities of the last 12 months!
KEY DATES
|
Nominations open
|
15th August
|
Nominations close
|
6th September
|
Shortlist announced and voting opens
|
4th October
|
Voting closes
|
1st November
|
UGOTY voting opens
|
4th November
|
UGOTY voting closes
|
8th November
|
Awards ceremony
|
21st November
HIGHLIGHTS FROM 2023
- Slide 1 of 31
- Slide 2 of 31
- Slide 3 of 31
- Slide 4 of 31
- Slide 5 of 31
- Slide 6 of 31
- Slide 7 of 31
- Slide 8 of 31
- Slide 9 of 31
- Slide 10 of 31
- Slide 11 of 31
- Slide 12 of 31
- Slide 13 of 31
- Slide 14 of 31
- Slide 15 of 31
- Slide 16 of 31
- Slide 17 of 31
- Slide 18 of 31
- Slide 19 of 31
- Slide 20 of 31
- Slide 21 of 31
- Slide 22 of 31
- Slide 23 of 31
- Slide 24 of 31
- Slide 25 of 31
- Slide 26 of 31
- Slide 27 of 31
- Slide 28 of 31
- Slide 29 of 31
- Slide 30 of 31
- Slide 31 of 31
GJA INTRODUCTION MOVIE
VIEW THE HISTORY OF VIDEOGAMES 1971-2021