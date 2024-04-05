The T3 Awards are back again for 2024 to showcase the excellence in products across all of our lifestyle and technology categories. There are more than 80 awards on offer, as well as our major headline awards.



Once again, we have a selection of Design Awards brought to you in association with Wallpaper*. These celebrate the beautiful and innovative designs we’ve seen across technology, home and active sectors, as well as an overall winner.

To keep things simple, the T3 Awards 2024 are divided into three main sections: Technology, Active and Home. Within each section, you’ll find all of the categories that you know and love from the T3 website and magazine, from TVs to tents, robot lawnmowers to running shoes. You can view all of the categories for 2024 here.



The T3 awards are judged by our panel of specialists, which this year will include Jonathan Bell from Wallpaper* and Marc Chacksfield from Shortlist.com. For 2024 we’re also including a Readers’ Choice award, which will be judged by you in the weeks leading up to the event.



All products that we have reviewed in the last year (since June 2023) are automatically eligible for the T3 Award 2024. However, we are also accepting nominations for additional products to be considered. You can submit these by filling in the form on the link below.



Nominations close at 11:59pm on Friday 5th April. The shortlist will be revealed on Monday 22nd April, along with the opening of voting for the Readers’ Choice Award.



The winners of the T3 Awards 2023 will be announced during the week of Monday 3rd June and will appear in T3 Magazine issue 361, on sale Thursday 6th June.