London | 14 May 2026
Ready to master your aesthetic journey? Join us at the Columbia, London for an unmissable day dedicated to the latest beauty and wellness. We’ve brought together the very best industry experts and brands to give you the inside track on the treatments and trends. From interactive sessions and exclusive on-the-day offers, plus consultations, and a luxury goody bag worth up to £655!
TICKETS
the wait is over. the goody bags have landed!
We’ve been counting down to this moment, and they’re finally here. Stuffed with over £655 worth of cult-favourite brands, full-size essentials, and luxury discovery sets—trust us, you aren’t ready for this.
VIP
WORTH £655!
standard
WORTH £410!
who'll be joining us
MORE BRANDS TO BE ANNOUCED
TAKE A LOOK AT THE 2026 LINE UP
MORE SPEAKERS TO BE ANNOUCED
Illuminate Skin Clinic
Award-Winning Aesthetic Doctor & Founder of Illuminate Skin Clinic
explore the event
WHAT TO EXPECT
1:1 CONSULTATIONS
Book a private, one-to-one chat with a leading UK practitioner for an honest assessment. This is your time to ask the questions that matter to you and get a professional, unbiased opinion on which treatments—if any—are right for your face. No pressure, just expert guidance tailored entirely to you.
EXPLORE BRANDS
Discover a hand-picked selection of the most respected brands in beauty and aesthetics. We’ve brought together the gold-standard products and technologies that Alice and her team truly trust. Get hands-on with the latest skincare and devices, and speak directly with the experts who created them.
THE MAIN STAGE
Join the UK’s top experts discussing the latest treatments live on stage. From skin-boosting injectables to high-tech facials, we'll lead transparent, easy-to-follow conversations that explain exactly what happens during a treatment and what the results really look like.
the future of beauty stage
Explore the cutting edge of aesthetic medicine and therapeutic beauty. From regenerative treatments and skin longevity to subtle tweakments and next-generation technologies, this stage focuses on what’s next — and what’s genuinely worth your time and investment.
BROUGHT TO YOU BY
thanks to our sponsors
SKINVIVE is intended for UK and Irish >18yrs adult audiences only. Produced by Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie Company.