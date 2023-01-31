Future Fieldsports, in association with The Great British Shooting Show and headline sponsor Pulsar, are proud to announce that The Great British Shooting Awards will return for its fourth year.

The Awards aim is to give recognition to the products, organisations and people that make our industry tick. From cartridges to clothing, scopes to shotguns, the awards represent every corner of the market.

Dedicated categories will showcase the achievements of the people who've really had a positive effect on the industry, whether in the fields of retail, gamekeeping and conservation

Following a hugely successful 2022, The Great British Shooting Awards are back for 2023. Stay tuned for further updates and to find out how you can have your say in who wins.