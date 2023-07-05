Real Homes is delighted to announce the 2024 launch of the Real Homes So Chic Awards.

This annual awards scheme is dedicated to finding the best products for small spaces, rentals, apartments, and first homes. From discovering the perfect vanity for a small bedroom, to finding the ultimate peel-and-stick wallpaper for an apartment or discovering the perfect storage unit for a compact living space, we'll celebrate the most stylish designs and help our readers make their home feel truly theirs with inspired shopping choices.

Real Homes is the world’s first shelter media brand that focuses specifically on renters and small space dwellers. We're looking out for great design, decor, and home products that score points for affordability, authenticity, quality, sustainability, function, and style.

Winning a So Chic award does not only mean a trophy and the opportunity for logo usage — we will also showcase your product editorially across our social content and digital features on site.

There are a range of categories to choose from, and we'll be looking for the best of the best. Find out more under why enter, or start your entry below:

